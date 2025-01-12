Saying goodbye to the freight train blues
The man orchestrating private sector access to the Transnet rail system is singing an upbeat song
12 January 2025 - 07:30
Transnet Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) aims to open new rail corridors for third-party access at the end of the month by the beginning of the 2025/26 financial year as it prepares for the implementation of private enterprise rail freight.
The acting CEO of TRIM, Moshe Motlohi, says it is full steam ahead with its mandate to implement the new system on Transnet’s 21,232km rail network. ..
