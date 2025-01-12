Online petition for Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa's return
12 January 2025 - 07:32
More than 100 Exxaro Resources employees have signed an online petition calling for the board to reinstate suspended CEO Nombasa Tsengwa, who is waging a legal battle to fight her suspension.
The board suspended Tsengwa, president of the Minerals Council South Africa, with immediate effect last month, pending the outcome of an independent investigation into allegations related to workplace conduct and governance. ..
