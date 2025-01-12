IDC supports efforts to save Amsa’s long steel business
3,500 jobs at stake as firm prepares to shut Newcastle and Vereeniging businesses
12 January 2025 - 07:33
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), one of the minority shareholders at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), says it is talking to other stakeholders in a bid to intervene as the company prepares to shut its long steel businesses in Newcastle and Vereeniging which employ 3,500 people.
The IDC, which owns 6.4% of Amsa, said this week it was engaging stakeholders to explore potential solutions in line with its commitment to expand South Africa’s steel industry...
