Africa ‘must brace for Trump trade risks’
12 January 2025 - 07:14
South Africa and the continent should develop solutions to prepare for president-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House and prevent potential disruptions threatening national and regional economies.
This is according to the regional head of Visa, a multinational payment systems giant that is looking to introduce solutions for easier cross-border transactions between SMEs in African countries...
