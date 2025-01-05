Transnet loss grows despite improvements
05 January 2025 - 06:44
Transnet has seen its interim loss widen to R2.2bn despite an increase in revenue and improved volumes in its rail business.
Revenue increased by 6% to R41.5bn for the struggling state-owned freight rail and port operator in the six months to the end of September. This was in line with weighted average tariff increases in the rail, port and pipeline businesses, and a 3.2% increase in rail volumes that was partially offset by lower container and petroleum volumes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.