Never mind the fuel bill, feel the speed and beauty of the Ford GT40
05 January 2025 - 06:36
A rare 1966 Ford GT40 Mk 1 road car is set to go under the hammer at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction in Florida in the US on January 18.
One of only 31 street-legal Mk 1 models produced — the GT40, boasting a 7l engine, was designed for endurance races such as Le Mans — chassis P/1034 was built in the UK in 1965 and delivered by Ford ambassador Jackie Stewart to its new owner, James Fielding, on March 17 1966. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.