Tiger Brands eyes growth through spaza shops
Tiger Brands is adding more spaza shops to its network and has set a target of supplying its products to 150,000 more stores by the end of next year.
Since 2021, the maker of Crosse & Blackwell mayonnaise, Black Cat peanut butter and All Gold tomato sauce has embarked on what it describes as a route-to-market programme that aims to increase the visibility and sales of its products into spaza shops by working with wholesalers and distributors that sell to mid-sized township shops. It is also hiring sales representatives work closely with spaza shops to ensure orders and deliveries are processed within a short period of time. ..
