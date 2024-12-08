Entrepreneur
The bread’s flat, not the enthusiasm
08 December 2024 - 07:44
After working for 17 years at a parastatal, Bilqees Essa decided to follow her passion by starting a business in the food industry. Today, her company makes flatbread sold nationally under the Checkers private label brands, The Bakery and Simple Truth.
Essa started Comessa Food Services with her husband Zoegdie in 2005, hoping to provide canteens in corporate offices with a healthy alternative to the snacks they were serving. At the time, the company produced popcorn...
