Tanzania case ‘absolute rubbish’, says Motsepe
Angry chair of ARM lashes out at Tanzanian company that is suing over alleged breach of NDA
08 December 2024 - 08:36
Billionaire Patrice Mostepe, chair of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), has lambasted Tanzanian firm Pula Graphite Partners for instituting a $195m (R3.4bn) lawsuit against his company in the East African nation, dismissing it as baseless and nonsensical.
Pula Graphite, owned by the former US ambassador to Tanzania, Charles Stith, lodged the suit after accusing ARM and its sister company African Rainbow Capital Holdings (ARCH) of breaching a confidentiality agreement regarding a proposed joint venture to develop a graphite mine in the east of the country...
