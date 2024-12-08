Prosus ‘confident’ of good deals in next six months
08 December 2024 - 08:02
Prosus says it has a healthy deal pipeline for the next six months, with a specific focus on companies that operate marketplaces, as the consumer internet giant seeks to strengthen its ecosystem that includes payment platforms.
More investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is also on the cards, as the company wants to improve operations and deliver better products to its more than 2-billion customers across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, India and Latin America...
