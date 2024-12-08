Pilot strike costs SAA ‘up to R70m a day’
08 December 2024 - 08:33
The pilot strike at SAA could be costing the national carrier up to R70m a day, according to a top aviation expert who has advised the airline to resolve it urgently.
Scores of travellers were left stranded from Thursday after a group of pilots affiliated with the SAA Pilots Association and the National Transport Movement refused to fly following a deadlock in wage negotiations...
