Grim Xmas jobs tidings at Amplats, De Beers
Anglo American subsidiaries launch formal process to cut workforce
08 December 2024 - 07:55
Anglo American subsidiaries Amplats and De Beers are consulting with employees over job cuts that could affect hundreds of staff at the Amplats corporate office and at De Beers’ Venetia mine in Limpopo.
Anglo American has sold several noncore assets as the London-listed diversified miner focuses on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients in the wake of a failed $49bn (R885bn) takeover bid from Australian giant BHP...
