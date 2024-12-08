Government would benefit from asset management database
Knowing which infrastructure requires maintenance will improve service delivery, says engineering company Pragma's chief revenue officer
08 December 2024 - 07:49
The government should consider establishing an asset management database to keep track of its water and electricity infrastructure. This could boost maintenance issues that are at the core of service delivery constraints to communities.
This is according to Pragma, an engineering company that provides enterprise asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries. It cited the lack of infrastructure maintenance as among the causes of load-shedding, which has crippled many sectors...
