FNB looks to expand its telecoms services
08 December 2024 - 07:58
FNB Connect plans to ramp up the rollout of fibre packages to clients as it expands its telecoms services.
In 2015, FNB was the first bank to become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which refers to companies that piggyback on the network infrastructure of cellphone operators to offer their own branded voice and data packages. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.