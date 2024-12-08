Exxaro moves to reassure shareholders
08 December 2024 - 08:40
The board of coal miner Exxaro, which has placed CEO Nombasa Tswenga on suspension, was in overdrive on Thursday explaining reasons for the drastic move to staff and shareholders.
Tsengwa, who is also president of the Minerals Council South Africa, was placed on precautionary suspension two weeks after Business Times reported that nine executives had left the company since her appointment, either through dismissal, suspension or resignation, many citing a culture of fear created by the CEO. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.