Eskom seeks Competition Commission’s nod to finally sell its finance company
08 December 2024 - 07:51
With Eskom having found a buyer for its R9bn finance company — a key condition of a R254bn debt-relief package from Treasury — it must now clear the hurdle of obtaining approval from the Competition Commission for the sale.
Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati told Business Times this week they had screened four bidders to buy the Eskom Finance Company (EFC) and ultimately settled on a deal with an unnamed listed company for an amount he could not disclose. “[It has been] almost 20 years we’ve been trying to sell this company. It has been very difficult to sell it,” he said...
