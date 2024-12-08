Amazon sets new AI agenda
Latest tools make advanced AI features attainable for businesses of all sizes
Amazon and its giant cloud computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS), this week set a new agenda for AI in 2025. During the annual AWS re:Invent conference and expo, the companies unveiled an extraordinary array of new AI products, features and partnerships, which position the company at the forefront of the AI revolution.
On Tuesday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy joined AWS boss Matt Garman on stage to announce a new portfolio of the company’s AI models under the Nova brand. This set the scene for what is likely the most significant edition of the event since 2017, when AWS, under Jassy, first rolled out pioneering AI tools that set the agenda for the next five years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.