Woolworths Beauty expands into treatments
Woolworths Beauty may add nail and skin treatments at its existing beauty sections. The company recently opened its first standalone beauty store, along with a research and manufacturing centre, in Cape Town as part of its strategy to grow its beauty segment.
Julie Maggs, general manager for Woolworths Beauty, told Business Times that while the group did not have “any solid plans to open more locations just yet ... we are investigating how to improve our existing beauty offering in Woolworths stores and offer services like nail and skin treatments. We don’t want to limit ourselves to just stand-alone stores to bring unique services to our customers; we have started with existing beauty departments in our Woolworths stores.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.