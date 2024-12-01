Entrepreneur
What are aquaponics? To find out and master it, Gugulethu started a farm
01 December 2024 - 07:04
After being mislabelled as an aquaponics farmer in a media interview, Mpumalanga-born crop farmer Gugulethu Mahlangu decided to learn about the field and master it. Today, she is among the new farmers who practices aquaponics, which remains in its infancy, across the continent.
Aquaponics is a food production system that combines aquaculture [raising aquatic animals such as fish, snails and prawns in tanks] with hydroponics [cultivating plants in water], meaning the nutrient-rich aquaculture water is fed to hydroponically grown plants...
