Watchdog boss under fire over ‘irrational’ rulings
Competition Commission’s lavish spending on events at wedding-like venues irk some staffers
01 December 2024 - 08:35
Tension is brewing at the Competition Commission as employees accuse commissioner Doris Tshepe of poor management and extravagance, and of pushing through rulings that harm the economy, including blocking Vodacom’s R13bn bid for Remgro’s Maziv fibre assets.
They have also accused her of ignoring conflict-of-interest concerns involving her spouse, who is a lawyer and does work for the commission. ..
