Spar eyes South Asia as it mulls exit from Europe
Spar has taken its discount retail brand SaveMor to Sri Lanka, with the opening of its first store in March this year as the model resonates with the South Asian country. The grocery wholesaler is also reviewing operations in Europe after its exit from Poland.
SaveMor is focused on the low end of the market, selling basic products, including private labels under the same brand, at affordable prices. In Sri Lanka, Spar has a joint venture agreement with Ceylon Biscuits, a Sri Lankan food manufacturer, and so far it has 27 Spar branded stores, with 25 of those corporate-owned, while the rest are under franchisees. ..
