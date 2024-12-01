Sars eyes transfer pricing crackdown
01 December 2024 - 08:11
Multinationals have been abusing South Africa’s transfer pricing system to take significant profits offshore and this can only be stopped if the country tightens up taxation rules on related party transactions, says Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
He told Business Times that the complex area of transfer pricing was being abused through “cost loading” or charging below an arm's length rate (market rate) to avoid tax obligations...
