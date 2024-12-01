SAA rates foreign over domestic routes
01 December 2024 - 08:32
SAA has no plans to invest more in or increase its domestic route footprint as it focuses on more profitable regional and intercontinental routes.
Board chair Derek Hanekom told Business Times the airline — which this month turned a profit for the first time in more than a decade — is looking at increasing its flights to Sao Paulo and Perth, which have proved more profitable than domestic routes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.