Policies to grow SA informal economy moving at snail’s pace
This comes as thousands of informal traders are racing to get their businesses registered before the December 13 deadline set by President Cyril Ramaphosa
01 December 2024 - 07:41
Despite South Africa’s informal economy being valued at R40bn in 2020, the country has been slow in implementing policies that can grow the sector. This is according to Teboho Nthoana, an award-winning township entrepreneur and the winner of financial services group PSG’s Think Big Competition.
Speaking at the Think Big webinar on Tuesday, Nthoana said inclusive economic growth in the country could be achieved through policies that would enhance the potential of township businesses and promote inclusive economic development...
