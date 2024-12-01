Insurance cover ‘punitive’ since 2021 riots
01 December 2024 - 07:09
International reinsurers operating in the South African market have been providing coverage to local businesses under strict and punitive conditions since the 2021 riots that led to widespread looting of businesses and shops.
This is according to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) executive manager for stakeholder management, Muzi Dladla. ..
