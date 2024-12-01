African Bank has public servants in its sights
01 December 2024 - 07:25
African Bank is targeting middle to high-income public servants for home loans and vehicle finance in line with its strategic shift towards lending offerings that go beyond traditional unsecured personal loans.
The bank, whose net advances increased 8% to R34.4bn in the year ended September, will become the latest to offer a home loan product after Discovery Bank in May announced its entry into the market with a promise of an interest rate saving of up to 1%. ..
