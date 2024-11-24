WeBuyCars moves focus to trucks and vans
Poor rail services and demand for courier vehicles bolster the commercial vehicles segment
24 November 2024 - 07:26
WeBuyCars will ramp up the commercial vehicles segment, which includes trucks and vans, placing a safe bet on demand from the courier market and other goods delivery services.
CEO Faan van der Walt said truck sales in South Africa have been fairly buoyant in recent years. “With our rail system not being reliable, people are very reliant on trucks to transport goods. The growth of online shopping also requires delivery vehicles to service customers.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.