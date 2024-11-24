ENTREPRENEUR
The pioneering spirit that produced Curiocity
Bheki Dube describes Curiocity as a movement that connects travellers, digital nomads and groups with authentic experiences that only Africa can provide
24 November 2024 - 07:18
At the age of 21, Bheki Dube set out to disrupt the backpacker industry in South Africa with a vision to provide “backpacker style meets boutique hotel” accommodation in Johannesburg’s vibrant Maboneng.
The founder of Curiocity started the business in 2013 after taking a backpacking trip across the country. Dube said that on his journey he realised that the industry was dull and lacked “youth energy”...
