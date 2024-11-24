New business flight options for Africa
VistaJet introduces long-haul flights to eastern and southern Africa
24 November 2024 - 07:21
A rise in demand for private business travel has prompted business aviation company VistaJet to introduce long-haul flights to the eastern and southern regions of Africa.
The company, which has been operating for 20 years, is expanding its Bombardier Global 7500 fleet. The jets have a range of 14,260km and can fly 17 hours non-stop. VistaJet clients include large corporations and businesspeople seeking seamless and direct connection to destinations on the continent. ..
