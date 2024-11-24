Harith-led group in R6.5bn infrastructure fund buyout
Stakes in businesses range from Lanseria airport to Vumatel, Dark Fibre Africa
24 November 2024 - 07:56
A group led by Harith General Partners is buying out an infrastructure fund with stakes in various businesses, including Lanseria Airport and fibre operators Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, for R6.5bn.
Harith InfraCo, Zungu Investments and Mergence Investment Managers, together with institutional investors, have acquired the Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund’s (PAIDF1) shareholding in Aldwych Holdings Ltd (AHL), owners of Anergi Holding Group; Community Investment Venture Holdings (CIVH), owners of Maziv Group; and Lanseria Lanseria Holdings. Maziv owns Dark Fibre Africa as well as Vumatel. ..
