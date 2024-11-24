Exxaro’s bigwig exodus
Since Nombasa Tsengwa took over as CEO two years ago, nine people have quit, been suspended or fired
24 November 2024 - 08:04
Nine top executives at coal miner Exxaro have either quit in frustration, been fired or placed on suspension in a leadership storm that has raged since CEO Nombasa Tsengwa took over in August 2022.
Head of coal operations Kgabi Masia became the latest casualty of the purge when he was dramatically served with a suspension letter while on a work trip to Switzerland last week. ..
