Concern over Ninety One's proposed Sanlam deal
Reduced competition and marginalisation of black-owned asset managers feared
24 November 2024 - 07:45
Market watchers have cited fears of reduced competition out of Ninety One’s proposed R5bn acquisition of Sanlam Investment Management (SIM), while the two companies described it as a win-win for the industry and a vote of confidence in South Africa as an investment destination.
The deal, announced this week, is subject to approval from competition regulators in South Africa and jurisdictions where Ninety One operates. It will result in Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, increasing assets under management by R400bn. In turn, Sanlam will receive a 12.3% stake in Ninety-One. ..
