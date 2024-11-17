Wholesale revenue decline cuts into Vodacom’s market share
Roaming agreements with rivals a major factor with the group yet to conclude a new deal with Telkom
Vodacom is said to be losing market share in the service revenue segment, and faces pressure to improve following disappointing performance in the half year to September, dragged by pending contract renewal by one of its key wholesale customers.
The group delivered a modest topline growth with flat earnings before interest and tax margins. Service revenue, which includes roaming services, voice and data, grew 1.3% to R31.1bn. Wholesale agreements — roaming agreements with competitors — was one of the major factors as the company has yet to conclude a new deal with Telkom. That of Cell C has been signed. ..
