Big Read
War-torn states desperate for climate funding
COP29, one of the most contentious UN climate summits yet, hears calls for $1-trillion in aid for least-developed countries
17 November 2024 - 07:52
Countries at the COP29 summit tried to make progress on how to raise up to $1-trillion (about R18.2-trillion) in climate finance for the world’s most vulnerable, as political tensions overshadowed the talks and Argentina on Thursday pulled its delegation from Baku.
The success of this year’s UN climate summit hinges on whether countries can agree on a new finance target for richer countries, development lenders and the private sector to deliver each year. Developing countries need at least $1-trillion annually by the end of the decade to cope with climate change, economists told the meeting. ..
