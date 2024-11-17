Entrepreneur
TMK Foods grows an appetite after dipping into retail
17 November 2024 - 07:04
In 2010, Dino Constantinou left his job in the restaurant business due to his age and set about making dips from his kitchen with his wife. Fourteen years later, the small production unit has become a family business supplying major retail stores in KwaZulu-Natal.
The founder of TMK Foods, trading under the name Mediterranean Kitchen, started the business as a way to use his culinary skills. “Our father is a culinary genius, it made sense that when he left his job, he ventured into something food related,” said Angelo Constantinou, Dino’s son...
