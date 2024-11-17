Standard Bank eyes solutions for looming water and waste troubles
17 November 2024 - 08:14
Standard Bank is looking at providing its business clients with water and waste management financing, similar to its financing for renewables, as more businesses become concerned about water supply risks.
Standard Bank executive head of energy, infrastructure and mining Deerosh Maharaj told Business Times that after its success with renewable energy solutions offered to its business clients, the bank was looking to provide similar solutions for water and waste management...
