South Africa’s revised carbon tax to be harsher but with more offsets
17 November 2024 - 08:11
South Africa’s revised carbon tax aims to balance the rival demands of climate activists and polluters by lowering tax-free allowances while letting companies make greater use of offsets, National Treasury acting head of tax and financial sector policy Chris Axelson said on Friday.
The changes, to come into effect in 2026, will help South Africa meet climate commitments but give “hard-to-abate” sectors more flexibility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.