Business SA ready to fight as EU curbs squeeze citrus exports Citrus farmers say they lost R3.7bn in the past crop year due to the EU's 'unfair' implementation of pest safety rules

South Africa’s citrus exporters, whose fight with the EU resumes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) next month, say the bloc’s phytosanitary regulations cost them R3.7bn in the latest crop year.

The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) accused the EU of imposing “unscientific and unnecessarily restrictive” measures to prevent contamination by citrus black spot and false coddling moth, which reduced citrus exports to the bloc. ..