Premier carbo-loads its bottom line
Premier Group, the maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake flour and Iwisa maize meal, is taking the Golden rice brands national as it aims to become one of the top two players in the competitive market. The company also expects India’s lifting of its ban on rice exports to result in lower prices, which will boost its rice distribution business.
In June, Premier added rice to its portfolio with the acquisition of a 30% stake in family-owned rice distributor Goldkeys International, whose rice brands include Golden Delight, Golden Pride and Torico Thai. Goldkeys, founded in 1994 and one of the country’s largest rice importers, also has other products such as beans. ..
