MultiChoice faces tough choices, but rules out job cuts
Company hopes streaming will help to staunch the balance sheet bleeding
17 November 2024 - 07:47
Despite the unprecedented headwinds that have pushed MultiChoice into the red, forcing it to review spending including on content, it is ruling out retrenchments.
The company’s woes continued into the half year to September with further earnings decline and loss of subscribers. It has so far saved R1.3bn by among other things reducing subsidies on decoders. It is targeting savings of R2.5bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.