Get ready for 5.5G and the dawn of the mobile AI era

This year has seen the commercial launch of 5.5G in a number of countries and the unprecedented expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), with experts saying that by 2030 most people will have a personal AI agent to help in the home, at work and when they travel.

These assistants will work non-stop,generating and processing over 10 timesmore data than at present. This is accordingto Li Peng, Huawei’s corporate senior vice-president and president of ICT sales and ser-vice, who was speaking at the Huawei Mo-bile Broadband Forum held recently in Istanbul,Tu rkey...