Business Defining moment for African telecoms B L Premium

Africa's telecommunications sector stands at a defining moment, with potential for transformative growth if it achieves pan-African collaboration.

A ministerial forum at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town this week heard that the continent had reached a significant milestone, surpassing 600-million internet users. However, internet penetration stands at a mere 43%, compared to a global average of 66%. This gap represents both a challenge and an immense opportunity for development across the continent...