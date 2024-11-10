ENTREPRENEUR
The addictive taste of a booming business
Thulani Mlambo has raised a common-or-garden food accompaniment to another level with his sought-after Nayi le Achaar
10 November 2024 - 07:35
Despite multiple failed business ventures, Thulani Mlambo was set on introducing the world to South African cuisine, prompting him to start a brand that created premium products from local food.
Born into a family of entrepreneurs in Soweto, Mlambo believed business was his calling, and founded Local to Global Foods in 2019...
