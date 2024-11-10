Surging gold price boosts Sibanye's cashflow
10 November 2024 - 07:39
Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African gold operations printed money in the third quarter ended September as bullion hit record levels due to increasing geopolitical tensions, a record number of elections and wars.
Neal Froneman, CEO at JSE- and NYSE-listed mining company, said last week their South African gold operations had generated a 292% increase in adjusted earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) to R1.35bn ($75m) — thanks to a 24% higher gold price...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.