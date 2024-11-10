South Africa set to take G20 reins next month
10 November 2024 - 07:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa and US president-elect Donald Trump could find themselves at the same table in South Africa as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 Summit next year.
South Africa is aiming to make the most of its upcoming presidency of the G20 and the National Treasury has set aside R60m to prepare for the crucial gathering, which is expected to cost more than R600m...
