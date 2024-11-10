‘SA lagging but doing its best on environmental targets'
10 November 2024 - 07:43
As the global community works towards declaring 30% of land and oceans as protected areas by 2030, South Africa will only be able to protect 28% of its land and 10% of its oceans by 2036, says the minister of environment, forestry & fisheries, Dion George.
South Africa hosted the fourth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town this week, a first for the continent, where George acknowledged that progress towards achieving the goal had been slow...
