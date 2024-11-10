Redefine sees slow uptick in property market
10 November 2024 - 07:47
With interest rates easing slowly and continued positive sentiment, Redefine Properties is starting to see an upturn in the property market, and forecasts improved performance for the sector in the 2025 financial year.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), however, saw a decline in vacancies across its retail portfolio in its annual results for the year ended August, which it expects to shrink further...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.