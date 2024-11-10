Putting a rocket under Jet
TFG pleased at how sales are soaring at revamped stores
10 November 2024 - 07:51
TFG is forging ahead with a major revamp of the 400 Jet stores it acquired from Edcon in 2020 for R480m. The retailer spent R57m revamping 20 of them about six weeks ago, and says the facelift resulted in a 30% increase in sales at those outlets.
“They [the revamped stores] look like world-class value retailers you would have in the US, UK and anywhere else in the world,” TFG CEO Anthony Thunström told Business Times at the release of the group’s half-year results to September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.