EVs seen as way to price parity with cars from China
Chinese vehicles can compete in high-level brackets, while selling at lower-level price points
10 November 2024 - 08:07
A perfect storm of inflationary pressures, slow wage growth, and a dwindling middle class, has left manufacturers of high-end vehicles in South Africa vulnerable to cheaper and improving cars from China.
This is according to South African auto sector experts, who have called for government intervention and a deepening of investment in electric vehicle production capacity to assist South African-based manufacturers...
