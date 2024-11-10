Business ‘Drill, baby, drill’ — Trump’s election casts a shadow over COP29 B L Premium

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is viewed as a significant setback for global climate action, casting a shadow over the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) due to start tomorrow.

“Frankly, you could argue that the election results have devastated COP29's prospects before it even began,” said Francois Engelbrecht, head of the Global Change Institute at Wits University. “It has dealt a severe blow to the summit's ambitions.”..